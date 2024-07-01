Riders at Disney California Adventure rescued from stopped roller coaster

A group of Disney California Adventure guests may not have had the most incredible time on Sunday after they needed to be rescued from an “Incredibles”-themed roller coaster amid sweltering heat, according to local media reports.

The riders were stuck on the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster styled after the Pixar superhero movie “The Incredibles,” around 1:30 p.m., according to the independent news agency OC Hawk.

Park employees wearing safety harnesses made their way to the stranded guests and handed them umbrellas before they were escorted down from the ride. Temperatures in Anaheim reached 86 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A park guest who was staying at a nearby hotel with his family and said he had a front-row view of the ride from his room told KNBC-TV the ride also stalled on Saturday.

“I thought maybe the ride was closed,” Vince Crandon said. “I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people ... it was not moving and was on top of the apex.”

It’s unclear what prompted the ride to stall or how long riders were stranded, but several videos shared on TikTok show that this is not the first time riders were forced to descend the ride after a mechanical issues.

The Incredicoaster, previously known as California Screaming, opened in June 2018 and stands 120 feet tall and has a top speed of 55 mph, according to the ride description.

A spokesperson for California Adventure could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.