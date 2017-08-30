Triple-digit temperatures continue as stubborn heat wave bakes Southern California

California’s heat wave continued Wednesday, with no relief in sight at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning will remain in place for the state’s southwest area through Friday, with temperatures soaring into triple digits in the afternoon and dropping only to the mid-70s at night.

“We’ve had a stubborn area of high pressure. … It’s been very slow to move or change in strength,” said meteorologist Robbie Munroe of the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office. “There’s a pretty high confidence we’ll see similar heat through this weekend.”

On Tuesday, the heat broke records in Lancaster and Woodland Hills, where the mercury reached 109 and 112 degrees, respectively. As residents turned up their air conditioning, power suppliers saw a surge in demand.

The California Independent System Operator issued a “flex alert” Tuesday morning, calling for voluntary electricity conservation Tuesday afternoon.

“Persistent hot temperatures and tight supply can strain the power grid, as air conditioner use increases,” the grid operator said in a statement. “The forecast peak use today, Aug. 29, is expected to exceed 48,000 megawatts, which if met will be the highest demand on the grid seen so far this year.”

In Northridge on Tuesday night, roughly 10,500 customers were without power, according to Michael Ventre, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Other outages were scattered across the agency’s service area.

In Boyle Heights earlier in the evening, 3,300 customers were temporarily without power. By 7:30 p.m., power had been restored.

“Typically that’s what happens in temperatures like this,” Ventre said.

Daily records also were broken Monday when temperatures reached 111 in Woodland Hills, 109 in Lancaster, 108 in Palmdale and 104 in Sandberg, according to the weather service. Records in the latter three areas were last set in 2008, when temperatures reached 107 in Lancaster and Palmdale and 97 in Sandberg.

Heat records were expected to be broken Wednesday in Woodland Hills and Paso Robles.

