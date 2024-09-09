Brutal heat wave breaks records across Southern California. When will it ease up?

Southern California continues to be battered by extreme heat that will continue for one more day — and brought temperature records tumbling all weekend.

Forecast

The heat wave bearing down on the Southland was not expected to break until Tuesday, with an excessive heat warning in effect until Monday night. Los Angeles County and surrounding areas were under a red flag warning as temperatures reached more than 100 degrees in some areas.

Monday: L.A. 93-103 degrees; valleys: 103-111 degrees

Tuesday: L.A. 80s-90s; valleys: 94-102

Wednesday: L.A. 70s-80s; valleys mid-80s

Thursday: L.A. 70s-80s; valleys: mid-80s

Records

Several heat records were tied or broken across the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached 111 degrees in Woodland Hills, tying its record for the date set in 1979. It reached 106 degrees at Long Beach Airport and 104 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, each breaking their previous records set on a sweltering day in 1984. Anaheim surpassed its daily record Sunday by four degrees, peaking at 107. Riverside hit 110, surpassing its previous record of 109 set in 1944.