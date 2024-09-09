Advertisement
California

Brutal heat wave breaks records across Southern California. When will it ease up?

Silhouette of palm trees against a gray-orange sky.
Sunset on Tuesday in Calabasas.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
 and Summer Lin
Southern California continues to be battered by extreme heat that will continue for one more day — and brought temperature records tumbling all weekend.

Forecast

The heat wave bearing down on the Southland was not expected to break until Tuesday, with an excessive heat warning in effect until Monday night. Los Angeles County and surrounding areas were under a red flag warning as temperatures reached more than 100 degrees in some areas.

Monday: L.A. 93-103 degrees; valleys: 103-111 degrees

Tuesday: L.A. 80s-90s; valleys: 94-102

Wednesday: L.A. 70s-80s; valleys mid-80s

Thursday: L.A. 70s-80s; valleys: mid-80s

Records

Several heat records were tied or broken across the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached 111 degrees in Woodland Hills, tying its record for the date set in 1979. It reached 106 degrees at Long Beach Airport and 104 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, each breaking their previous records set on a sweltering day in 1984. Anaheim surpassed its daily record Sunday by four degrees, peaking at 107. Riverside hit 110, surpassing its previous record of 109 set in 1944.

California
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

