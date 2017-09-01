National Weather Service puts 98% of California on notice for scorching heat wave

Virtually no one is being spared from California’s heat wave.

According to the National Weather Service, 36.5 million residents, or 98% of Californians were under a heat advisory Friday as a high-pressure system roasted the state from the Oregon to Mexico border.

In Northern California, school districts in Los Gatos, Novato and Olinda announced that students would be let out early Friday to dodge the worst of the heat. Outdoor festivals and youth sports leagues also canceled events through the weekend. Concord, Santa Rosa and Antioch, among other cities, have opened cooling centers for the weekend.

In Los Angeles County, the Department of Water and Power braced itself for what the utility said it expects to be its biggest day ever for power demands as residents look for relief from triple-digit temperatures in the valleys, foothills and high desert.

If so, that would break a record set just the day before. On Thursday, the DWP announced that its customers used more electricity than ever in the agency’s history. Customers hit a peak demand of 6,502 megawatts at 4:15 p.m., shattering the previous record of 6,396 megawatts on Sept. 16, 2014.

The statewide demand led the California Independent System Operator to issue its fourth “flex alert” of the year, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.

DWP officials advised residents to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to use major appliances before or after peak hours. They also said that turning off unnecessary lights would go a long way toward reducing the strain on the utility’s electrical equipment and overall power system demand

Temperatures could reach 114 today in the Antelope Valley and the 90s downtown, forecasters said. Similar temperatures are expected across the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys.

“Even the typical cool coastal areas will be subjected to much warmer than normal temperatures as the usual onshore flow saving grace becomes nonexistent,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Friday morning forecast.

According to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, the heat this weekend may reach levels never before seen in recorded history in some Northern California cities. Sacramento, no stranger to warm summer days, could see a week of 100-degree heat. That’s never happened there in September, the weather service said.

It could be just as brutal in the coastal valley city of Livermore, where the hottest temperature on record is 115 degrees, said Steve Anderson of the weather service. It’s expected to hit 113 degrees there on Friday and 114 degrees on Saturday.

“When we’re approaching all-time record highs, that’s very unusual,” Anderson said.

The heat wave is expected to break in Southern California on Saturday and in Northern California Sunday, but more warm weather is expected next week, forecasters said.

The heat wave is the result of a high-pressure system that has settled over the Great Basin and has been baking states from California to Utah and Arizona to New Mexico.

The weather pattern is also at least partially responsible for the behavior of the storm Harvey in Texas, said Bill Patzert, a climatologist with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The system acted as a barrier that blocked Harvey’s path inland. The storm was stopped in its tracks right over Houston, where it continued sucking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and raining it down on the flooded landscape below.

“Until the large-scale pattern changes, it will continue to soak Texas,” Patzert said.

