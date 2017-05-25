Thief steals car with toddler inside after mother runs back into home to retrieve item

A mother and her 2-year-old son were reunited Thursday after a man stole a car with the toddler inside.

The mother had been preparing to leave when she realized she left an item in her apartment. She dashed back inside, leaving the keys in the car along with her son, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

She returned within a few minutes to find the car had been stolen in the 3500 block of West Savanna Street. The mother immediately called police, shortly before 11 a.m.

Police issued an alert, and within a few minutes the car was located abandoned in the area of Sequoia and Yosemite in Buena Park.

The toddler was unharmed and reunited with his mother.

Police are still searching for the thief.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia