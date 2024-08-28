L.A. County children abducted by parents remain missing two weeks later
Authorities are still searching for a brother and sister who were abducted by their parents earlier this month during a supervised visit in South Los Angeles.
The children — 2-year-old Willow and 4-year-old Wyman — had been in foster care since last year, when their newborn sibling tested positive for drugs, ABC7 reported. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the children’s parents — Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53 — fled with Willow and Wyman from a Department of Child Support Services facility.
The parents were driving a brown Buick Enclave SUV with a blue paper license plate in front and a missing license plate at the rear of the vehicle, according to authorities.
The four were last seen around 3:10 p.m. in the 8300 block of Vermont Avenue.
News station ABC 7 reported that James and Bryant left the third child, now 15 months old, at the Department of Child Support Services during their supervised visit. A spokesperson for the agency could not be immediately reached for comment.
Willow is described as 2 feet tall and 28 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink and white shorts and pink and white Nike shoes. Her brother Wyman is 2 feet tall and 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.
Authorities said there is concern for the kids’ well-being, but they did not provide any additional information.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
