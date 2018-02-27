Advertisement

Carjacking suspect arrested after wild chase and second carjacking

By Associated Press
Feb 26, 2018 | 8:55 PM
In this screen grab from video provided by KNBC-TV, an SUV is carjacked from the motorist, left, and nearly pins a good Samaritan, right, between vehicles during a high-speed chase in Irvine on Monday. (NewsChopper4 / Associated Press)

A carjacking suspect has been arrested in Irvine after a wild chase during which the man stole another car and was finally tackled by a police dog, authorities say.

Police say the man was wanted for a Garden Grove carjacking last week and tried to ram police who spotted his pickup Monday in neighboring Santa Ana.

In the ensuing chase, the truck careened along streets into Irvine, rear-ended a car, clipped several others and finally rolled into an apartment building parking area, where the driver pulled a woman out of an SUV.

A good Samaritan who tried to drag him out of the car backed off when it lurched forward and nearly pinned him against the truck.

The driver was arrested after crashing and being tackled by a police dog.

