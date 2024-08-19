Watch police find a shoplifting suspect hiding in a Tesla trunk

A shoplifting suspect in Irvine tried to lose police in a mall parking lot but was found when a witness pointed officers to the trunk of a Tesla, authorities said.

In an edited body-camera video of the woman’s arrest, police are shown knocking on the trunk of a Tesla and announcing themselves before they open it and find her hiding inside.

On Wednesday around 2:50 p.m., police at the Irvine Spectrum were notified a woman had stolen beauty products from Sephora. According to Irvine police, officers lost sight of the suspect in the parking lot until a witness nearby pointed to a Tesla saying they had seen her climb into the trunk.

Advertisement

The trunk lights were flashing and clued the officers to someone being inside the vehicle, Irvine police Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp said. The officers did not have a warrant to search the vehicle, but the tip from the bystander was enough probable cause to open the trunk, Oldoerp said.

“Why are you hiding in your car?” asked one of the officers as she was being handcuffed.

“Because I’m scared,” the woman replied. “You’re accusing me of taking something.”

The footage showed the officers rummaging through her purse, where police said they found $600 worth of stolen Sephora products and $250 of Lululemon athleisure wear.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Emely Yanagida of San Marcos. Police said she was cited for carrying a pair of pliers as a burglary tool, resisting arrest and shoplifting before she was released.

Advertisement

A court date has not been set yet for Yanagida’s case and Oldoerp said there was no prior record of Yanagida stealing at the same location.