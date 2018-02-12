Man kills his brother in Carson shooting, authorities say

A 57-year-old man was shot to death today in Carson, and his 56-year-old brother was taken into custody.
The attack took place about 2 p.m. in the 19800 block of South Leapwood Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Kimberly Alexander said.
Deputies arrived at the residence in response to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, Alexander said.
Detectives learned there was an argument between two brothers that escalated into violence. The deceased had armed himself with a baseball bat and his younger brother allegedly had a gun, Alexander said.
The victim was shot once in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Alexander said. The names of the suspect and the victim were not released.
UPDATES:
8:30 p.m.: This article was updated to note that the alleged gunman has been arrested and that he is related to the victim.
This article was originally published at 8:05 p.m.