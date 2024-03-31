Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man who they say drove van toward officers in East L.A.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy is loaded into an ambulance after being injured when a pursuit ended in the fatal shooting of an assault suspect in East L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man late Saturday in East Los Angeles after he allegedly drove a van toward one of the officers after fleeing the scene of a crime, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault call shortly before midnight in the 1500 block of North Herbert Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies saw the alleged assailant leave the area in a green van, according to the department.

They found the man driving west on the 3900 block of Snow Drive and tried to stop the van, officials said. The deputies got out of their vehicle and drew their guns. The man made a U-turn in a cul-de-sac and then started driving toward one of the deputies, according to the sheriff’s department.

The driver was shot in the torso, about 11:47 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not immediately report how many deputies shot the man or how many times he was shot.

The unidentified man, reported to be between 40 to 45, was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

A deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for a related injury. No one else was injured.

As of late Sunday morning, the sheriff’s department had not released the name of the man or further details surrounding the shooting.

This is a breaking news story based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement. It will be updated if more information becomes immediately available.