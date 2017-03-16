California to Trump: Keep ICE out of our courthouses

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye asked the Trump administration on Thursday to stop immigration agents from “stalking” California’s courthouses to make arrests.

“Courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary enforcement of our country’s immigration laws,” she wrote in a letter to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

Her letter did not say which courthouses had been the location of such “stalking,” but judges and lawyers in Southern California have complained of seeing immigration agents posted near courts.

She said she feared the practice would erode public trust in the state courts.

“Enforcement policies that include stalking courthouses and arresting undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom pose no risk to public safety, are neither safe nor fair,” she wrote.

“They not only compromise our core value of fairness but they undermine the judiciary’s ability to provide equal access to justice.

“I respectfully request that you refrain from this sort of enforcement in California's courthouses.”

The action follows a report in The Times about teams of immigration agents — some in uniform, some not — sweeping into courtrooms or lurking outside court complexes in California, Arizona, Texas and Colorado in recent weeks.

Immigration officials say they make arrests in courthouses only when all other options have been exhausted.

