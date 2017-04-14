Churchgoer hit by car during police pursuit in South L.A.

A parishioner participating in a Holy Thursday processional outside a South Los Angeles church was seriously injured late Thursday after he was struck by a car during a police pursuit.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, according to Officer Irma Mota, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. His condition was not known.

It is unclear what sparked the pursuit. But Mota said officers were pursing the driver when he crashed into the man and a parked car just after 9 p.m. near 88th Place and Broadway.

The driver, who was later identified by police as Rayvon Johnson, abandoned his Nissan Altima and ran from the crash, she said.

Johnson was found and taken into custody, according Mota.

Witnesses told KNBC-TV the man in his 50s was leading a procession outside the Mother of Sorrows Church before he was struck.

Witness Carlos Ramos told the news station after the man was hit, he struck another vehicle and hit his head on the ground.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA