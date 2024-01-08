Advertisement
California

Video shows moment officer hits pedestrian with car in South Los Angeles

A police car and other cars on a road.
A screenshot from footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department showing a police vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Dec. 8, 2023.
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

Footage newly released by the Los Angeles Policy Department shows how a police cruiser fatally struck 26-year-old Luis Espinoza in Watts in the gathering twilight on Dec. 8.

According to the department, the incident occurred on East Century Boulevard around 5 p.m. City fire paramedics transported Espinoza to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Footage from stationary cameras facing East Century Boulevard shows the police SUV rapidly traveling eastbound on the street with its emergency lights flashing. A slow-motion rendition of the video shows a blurred image of Espinoza running across the street about 75 feet away west of the light at McKinley Avenue, which was green for the cruiser.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09, 2019 A LAPD vehicle parked on 1st Street at Spring Street as the LAPD is increasing patrols around the Civic Center area because government employees have raised concerns about the homeless population in the area. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Pedestrian struck and killed by LAPD patrol car

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in Los Angeles on Friday evening, authorities said.

Dec. 9, 2023

There, the cruiser struck Espinoza so violently that his body flew and tumbled into the intersection, crossing the junction and rolling at least 50 more feet, the slow-motion footage shows.

On an audio recording released by the department, a female officer can be heard calling for help after the collision. Another video from a stationary camera shows an officer attending to Espinoza about a minute after the collision, appearing to administer chest compressions.

Police have not released the name of the officer driving the cruiser. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the officer was part of the department’s community safety partnership bureau, which seeks to improve relationships between police and the communities they serve across the city. At the time of the collision, they said, she was running an errand for a member of a youth sports team affiliated with the department.

The 7-plus-minute video released by the LAPD is a combination of dashboard camera footage and clips from stationary locations.

Advertisement

A department spokesperson would not confirm the source of the non-dashboard footage and said there was no further information involving the investigation.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said in a community briefing Sunday that the investigation into the incident was handled by the department’s multidisciplinary collision investigation team.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Los Angeles Police Headquarters located at First and Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles July 1, 2020 as Los Angeles City Council voted to cut hiring at the LAPD, pushing the number of sworn officers well below 10,000 and abandoning a budget priority once seen as untouchable by city leaders. LAPD Headquarters on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Chief Moore cites ‘serious concerns’ about LAPD officer who killed pedestrian while driving police cruiser

The pedestrian was killed while crossing the street and has not been identified.

Dec. 12, 2023

She said that the investigation was “still in the early stages” and that a resolution may not happen for months. However, she said the case has been “presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for filing consideration.”

“We also do not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistent with our policies in the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete,” she said.

Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he had “very serious concerns regarding the officer’s driving leading up to the collision.” He also said a separate internal affairs investigation was being conducted.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement