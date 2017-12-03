Colin Kaepernick honored at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who launched a protest movement last year when he refused to stand for the national anthem before NFL games, was honored Sunday at the ACLU of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills.
Kaepernick was awarded the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award, a recognition that was a surprise to guests of the event. His name was not on the star-studded list of honorees that included Hollywood A-listers Jane Fonda, Viola Davis and Judd Apatow.
Kaepernick, who turned 30 Sunday, began protesting before games in response to the large number of black men killed by police. His actions ignited a national debate about political activism by athletes.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media last year. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Since then, he’s been largely quiet about his activism. But several NFL players this season continued what he started, sitting or kneeling during the national anthem. Their actions drew fierce denunciations from President Trump, who called on NFL owners to fire or suspend players who didn’t stand for the anthem.
“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted in September. “Fire or suspend!”
In March, Kaepernick became a free agent, opting out of his contract with the 49ers. Since then, he has been unable to find a team willing to hire him. Last month, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that team owners have colluded against him.