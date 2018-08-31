Coroner seeks help in identifying woman found dead in South L.A.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a young woman who was found dead in South Los Angeles last month.
She is thought to be African American and between 15 and 20 years old, and was discovered unresponsive near Col. Leon H. Washington Park in the Florence-Firestone area on Aug. 5, according to county officials.
Authorities believe the young woman, who reportedly went by the nickname Brazil, was in Compton on Aug. 4 and traveled to South L.A. that night. She is described as 5-foot-3, around 130 pounds with long, brown curly hair and brown eyes. She also wore a nose ring and had small scars on both heels and the back of her right wrist.
Anyone with information about the young woman is asked to contact the L.A. County coroner’s office at (323) 343-0754 or (323) 343-0714.