California

Woman found shot to death in Lynwood

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies secure the scene Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a woman who was found dead about 6 a.m. in Lynwood probably had been shot several hours earlier.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
A woman was found shot to death in Lynwood early Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from Century Station responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 12500 block of Oak Street. A little before 6 a.m., they found a woman who’d been shot, and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Homicide investigators are now handling the case.

The woman was not immediately identified, and officials did not release her approximate age or description, but investigators believe she was shot several hours before she was discovered.

The department is encouraging “anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious” around the time of the shooting to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Keri Blakinger

