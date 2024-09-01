Advertisement
L.A. County sheriffs deputies arrest man after body found during welfare check in Palmdale

By Libor JanyStaff Writer 
A man was arrested Saturday after sheriff’s deputies found another man’s body in a Palmdale home while conducting a welfare check, authorities said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody as authorities launched a death investigation after finding the body at a residence in the 37400 block of Oxford Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other details were available about the suspect.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or age, only identifying him as a Latino male. His body was found after deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called Saturday to conduct a welfare check at the residence. They found the victim dead upon entering the home, the statement said, and took the suspect into custody “during a tactical operation.”

The statement offered no further details about the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

