2 people killed in accident on 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa

Two people were killed Friday evening in a four-vehicle wreck that closed most lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway near Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, the California Highway Patrol said.

Few details were available about the crash, which occurred at 8:37 p.m. when a Volkswagen struck the center divider and wound up facing sideways in the HOV lane, according to the CHP.

Several other vehicles, including a Dodge Challenger, then became involved.

No information was available on the victims, including which vehicle they were in. By 10 p.m. only the two right lanes of northbound traffic had reopened, and traffic was backed up for miles.