1 killed, 3 injured when police pursuit ends in crash in Culver City

One person was killed and three others were injured early Thursday when a police pursuit in Culver City ended in a collision, authorities said.
Culver City police officers had pulled the driver over just before 1 a.m. As they approached the minivan, the driver sped away, said Culver City police Lt. Aubrey Kellum.
The driver pulled onto the northbound 405 Freeway and eventually lost the police.
“Moments later, there was a report from our dispatchers of a traffic collision,” Kellum said. “Officers responded there because there was reported entrapment.”
When officers arrived, they found the minivan on fire near the Venice Boulevard offramp. The vehicle had hit a wall. Police removed four people from the car — two men and two women, Kellum said.
One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police later discovered the minivan was stolen, Kellum said.