9 children injured when van collides with tree in Dana Point

At least nine children were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van collided with a tree in Dana Point, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 3:20 p.m. at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Five children suffered traumatic injuries, while several others had minor injuries. The children were all between 9 and 12 years old.
It’s unclear what caused the crash or who was driving.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.