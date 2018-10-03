Advertisement

9 children injured when van collides with tree in Dana Point

Alene Tchekmedyian
By
Oct 03, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Officials said nine children were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van collided with a tree in Dana Point. (Orange County Fire Authority)

At least nine children were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van collided with a tree in Dana Point, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3:20 p.m. at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Five children suffered traumatic injuries, while several others had minor injuries. The children were all between 9 and 12 years old.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or who was driving.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

