1 dead and 4 young children injured in crash on 10 Freeway

A fatal collision occurred Sunday on the I-10 Freeway just west of the 110 Freeway.

One person was killed and four young children injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway, fire officials said.

Authorities said the two-car crash occurred near the Hoover Street ramp on the westbound 10 in the University Park area.

One man was found dead at the scene, and five people — including a 29-year-old woman and four boys — were taken to a trauma center for treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The four boys included a 3-month-old, a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Officials said they were in serious or critical condition.

The, crash, which occurred around 3 p.m., closed all westbound lanes on the 10 for several hours. The California Highway Patrol reopened the freeway around 6:30 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.