California

1 dead and 4 young children injured in crash on 10 Freeway

A pickup rests upside down on a freeway. In the foreground are two police cruisers.
A fatal collision occurred Sunday on the I-10 Freeway just west of the 110 Freeway.
(KTLA-TV)
By Alene TchekmedyianStaff Writer 
One person was killed and four young children injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway, fire officials said.

Authorities said the two-car crash occurred near the Hoover Street ramp on the westbound 10 in the University Park area.

One man was found dead at the scene, and five people — including a 29-year-old woman and four boys — were taken to a trauma center for treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The four boys included a 3-month-old, a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Officials said they were in serious or critical condition.

The, crash, which occurred around 3 p.m., closed all westbound lanes on the 10 for several hours. The California Highway Patrol reopened the freeway around 6:30 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

