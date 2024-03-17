1 dead and 4 young children injured in crash on 10 Freeway
One person was killed and four young children injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway, fire officials said.
Authorities said the two-car crash occurred near the Hoover Street ramp on the westbound 10 in the University Park area.
One man was found dead at the scene, and five people — including a 29-year-old woman and four boys — were taken to a trauma center for treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Walking to the airport? LAX construction spurs lengthy traffic delays, misery among fliers
Construction delays led to heavy congestion at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
The four boys included a 3-month-old, a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old.
Officials said they were in serious or critical condition.
The, crash, which occurred around 3 p.m., closed all westbound lanes on the 10 for several hours. The California Highway Patrol reopened the freeway around 6:30 p.m.
City News Service contributed to this report.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.