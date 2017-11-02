Man who fired at L.A. sheriff's deputies is shot and wounded during standoff

A man who opened fire Thursday at Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies was shot and wounded as authorities sought to end a standoff.
The deputies came under fire at about 2:40 p.m. near Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street in Compton, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
No deputies were injured, and the SWAT team was called to the scene, authorities said.
Nearly two hours later, the man — standing shirtless and brandishing a gun in aerial images captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 — was shot by deputies.
The unidentified man remains hospitalized; his condition was not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
