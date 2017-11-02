Man who fired at L.A. sheriff's deputies is shot and wounded during standoff

A man who opened fire Thursday at Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies was shot and wounded as authorities sought to end a standoff.

The deputies came under fire at about 2:40 p.m. near Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street in Compton, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

No deputies were injured, and the SWAT team was called to the scene, authorities said.

Nearly two hours later, the man — standing shirtless and brandishing a gun in aerial images captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 — was shot by deputies.

The unidentified man remains hospitalized; his condition was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno