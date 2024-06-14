Shotgun-wielding man shoots at sheriff’s helicopter, is killed by deputies in Compton

An investigation is underway after authorities say a man under the influence was firing from a rooftop at a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter with a shotgun. Deputies shot and killed the man Thursday evening.

A man who authorities say was under the influence and firing from a rooftop at a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter with a shotgun was killed by deputies Thursday night in Compton.

Sheriff’s officials said they responded at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday to a call about a man possibly under the influence in a yard in the 14600 block of Cahita Avenue in Compton.

When they arrived, the man moved from the backyard and onto the roof of a home, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release, noting that the man continued to ignore orders to surrender.

Then, “a Sheriff’s Department helicopter arrived on scene and reported that the suspect was armed with a shotgun,” authorities said in a statement. “They reported that the suspect was firing the weapon in their direction.”

Two deputies on the ground then shot and killed the man, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The shooting will be investigated by multiple agencies, which is standard protocol.

No one else was injured in the shooting.