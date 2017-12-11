Man killed after he slashes L.A. County deputies with a knife

A man who slashed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies with a knife was shot and killed Sunday in Artesia, the department said.

The shooting occurred at 9:26 p.m. in the 11900 block of Droxford Street in Artesia, according to a press statement.

Deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious person looking into parked vehicles, parking his SUV on a resident’s lawn and fighting with an unknown man.

A fight occurred when two Lakewood Station deputies encountered the suspect. The deputies used a Taser during the confrontation, but it was ineffective, the department said.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the two deputies on their hands. Then, a deputy shot the man in his torso.

The man, 49, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released by the Sheriff’s Department.