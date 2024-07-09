‘Bloody’ suspect shot by Orange County deputies after 2 people, dog found dead in San Juan Capistrano

An investigation is underway after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect in the killings of two elderly people and a dog in San Juan Capistrano early Tuesday.

Orange County deputies shot a “bloody male” suspect Tuesday morning in San Juan Capistrano after finding two elderly people and a dog dead in a nearby home, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street at 7:36 a.m., where they found the bodies of a 77-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a dog, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matt Parrish said. Neither the man nor the woman has been identified, but deputies said on the social media platform X that the deaths were the result of a homicide.

Responding to a second call about a “bloody male” chasing a maintenance worker, deputies found the suspect at Calle Arroyo and a bike trail, where he was shot by a deputy, Parrish said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, Parrish said.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the suspect and the two dead people are relatives, but they do not know whether he lived with them or was visiting, Parrish said.

