Power outage stops rides at Disneyland amid busy holiday season

A power outage stopped rides in Toontown and Fantasyland in Disneyland on Wednesday morning, park officials said.

A malfunction with one of the property’s transformers caused the outage about 11 a.m. and knocked out power to about a dozen rides between the two areas of the park, a Disneyland spokesperson said.

An unknown number of guests had to be escorted off the attractions, according to officials.

A majority of the rides were back online by noon, the official said. There was no estimate when the rest would be back online.

The outage came amid the park’s busy holiday season. No refunds were expected to be offered, the park spokesperson said.

