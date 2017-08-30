Blaze rips through row of garment shops housed in old Greyhound terminal in downtown L.A.

A fire ripped through a row of fabric and garment shops housed in the old Greyhound terminal in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, damaging nine units, some filled with baled goods, officials said.

More than 120 firefighters worked to open ceilings and steel doors and cut through locks to track down the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It burned through five shops and smoke damaged another four.

The shops sit under a parking structure inside the more than 360,000-square-foot concrete former terminal — built in 1966 — at 630 S. Los Angeles St.

It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish what officials said was a stubborn blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

