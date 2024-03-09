Advertisement
California

5 firefighters hospitalized after blaze at unpermitted cannabis operation in downtown L.A.

Smoke pours from a building
Five firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a blaze early Saturday at a two-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.
(Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa GerberStaff Writer 
Share

Five firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after noticing an unusual burning sensation on their faces while responding to a blaze at an unpermitted cannabis operation in downtown L.A.

Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, said there was concern that the sensation may have resulted from burning chemicals inside the two-story, brick building south of the Arts District.

“These were seasoned firefighters,” he said, “who felt something out of the ordinary.”

None of the five cited other complaints, Humphrey said, nor were they having trouble breathing.

Wilmington, CA - February 15: Aerial view of truck explosion where several firefighters were injured, at least two critically, in an explosion involving a truck with pressurized cylinders in Wilmington Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of North Alameda Street shortly before 7 a.m., according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. ``Several other injured are being evaluated on scene, awaiting additional ambulances to arrive -- (an) estimated seven total firefighters,'' Prange said.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Nine L.A. firefighters injured, two critically, in semi-truck explosion in Wilmington

Several Los Angeles firefighters were injured in an explosion while they were trying to put out a truck fire, authorities said.

Feb. 15, 2024

The callers who reported the blaze along an industrial strip said it seemed that one or more people may have been inside the burning building, Humphrey said.

Two cadaver dogs were sent to the scene, but there is no evidence that anyone was inside.

Five firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after noticing an unusual burning sensation on
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said there was concern that the firefighters had a reaction to burning chemicals inside the building south of the Arts District.
(Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Humphrey said, adding that it isn’t clear whether cannabis was being grown in the building or being processed inside.

Last month, a body was recovered from an explosive fire at what police described as a “clandestine” cannabis lab in South L.A. In 2022, at least four people, including two firefighters, were injured in an explosion at a makeshift lab in Orange County used to process hash oil, which is extracted from marijuana plants using butane.

More to Read

California
Marisa Gerber

Marisa Gerber is an enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. A finalist for the Livingston Award, she joined The Times in 2012.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement