North Hollywood High wins LADWP's 25th Anniversary Science Bowl

North Hollywood High School bested the competition Saturday in the Los Angeles Department of Water's 25th Annual Power Science Bowl regional competition.
The San Fernando Valley school's A Team took top honors, marking the 19th win in the last 21 years for North Hollywood High School, said Walter Zeisl, DWP's manager of education outreach.
The North Hollywood team displayed an "outstanding grasp of advanced science, math and technology concepts, quick reflexes and grace under pressure," according to a news release from the utility.
Modeled after a television game show, the Science Bowl quizzes the five-member teams on math, science and technology.
A total of 50 teams from 29 schools in the greater Los Angeles area participated in Saturday's all-day event, which was held in downtown L.A.
The Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in Faircrest Heights. came in second and North Hollywood High School's B Team came in third.
Each member of the winning team received $1,000 courtesy of Hitachi and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington to represent L.A. in the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in April.
The National Science Bowl is among the country's largest science-based academic competitions and the only one sponsored by a federal agency, according to the utility.
The last year the LADWP regional champion won the national competition was 2001, Zeisl said.
