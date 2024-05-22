Advertisement
North Hollywood, Banning advance to City Section Division I championship game at Dodger Stadium

North Hollywood players celebrate a Division I semifinal win over Chatsworth.
By Eric Sondheimer
North Hollywood is headed to Dodger Stadium on Saturday to play for a City Section Division I championship.

The Huskies knocked off Chatsworth 6-2 in Wednesday’s semifinals at Stengel Field.

Enoch Yi threw a complete game, striking out seven while giving up two hits. He also had two hits.

A four-run fifth inning broke the game open with the Huskies taking advantage of errors and executing bunts.

North Hollywood will play Banning in Saturday’s 10 a.m. final. It’s a particular accomplishment for a Huskies baseball program that has been without a home field since after the 2019 season while the school underwent a campuswide construction project, including the opening of a new gym.

Banning 5, South East 0: The Pilots turned to the quarterback for the football team, Robert Guerrero, to deliver victory in their Division I semifinal game. Guerrero threw a complete game, giving up two hits while striking out seven and walking none. Angelo Duarte had a two-run single during a four-run second inning.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

