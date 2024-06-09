Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona High's Sam Burgess celebrates his three-run home run in the Division 1 final with teammates.
Sam Burgess celebrates his three-run home run in the Southern Section Division 1 final that lifted Corona to the championship.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland for the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. CORONA (30-3); Southern Section Division 1 champion; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (27-5-1); Southern Section Division 1 runner-up; 2

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (28-7); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I champion; 3

4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-10); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; 5

6. LA MIRADA (25-8); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 10

7. SAN DIMAS (25-5); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist; 7

8. BECKMAN (25-6-1); Southern Section Division 3 champion; NR

9. MATER DEI (17-13); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 9

10. HART (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 champion; NR

11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-11); Southern Section Division 3 runner-up, Regional Division III champion; 18

12. WESTLAKE (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 6

13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (22-7); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 8

14. LOS ALAMITOS (24-8); Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinalist; 15

15. JSERRA (15-13-1); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 12

16. CHAMINADE (20-10); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 13

17. GAHR (18-11); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 14

18. CALABASAS (19-10); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 16

19. AQUINAS (24-7); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 19

20. FOOTHILL (21-9); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 20

21. MOORPARK (21-12-1); Southern Section Division 2 runner-up, Regional Division II runner-up; NR

22. ARLINGTON (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 11

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 23

24. ALISO NIGUEL (18-8); Southern Section Division 2 first round; 21

25. MARANATHA (22-7); Southern Section Division 2 second round; 22

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

