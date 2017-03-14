3.6 quake near Salton Sea triggers elementary school evacuation

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled communities near the Salton Sea on Tuesday, triggering the evacuation of an elementary school.

The quake occurred at 10:14 a.m. about 11 miles southwest of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

After the temblor, students at Seaview Elementary were evacuated until firefighters could check the school for damage.

“The building was fine,” said Mari Tarango, an administrative assistant for Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Authorities also checked West Shores High School nearby, she said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from either earthquake.

The temblor comes hours after a magnitude 3.6 quake shook east of Loma Linda. That quake was felt across the Inland Empire, according to the USGS.

