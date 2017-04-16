Southern Californians celebrate Easter Sunday

Southern California residents are celebrating Easter Sunday at church services and community events throughout the region.

Father David Gallardo, pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels downtown, is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside over a Spanish-language service at 1 p.m.

“Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us,” the archbishop said in a statement. “Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God’s love is stronger than death.”

Also at 10 a.m., the Midnight Mission will hold its Easter/Passover Celebration for the homeless on Skid Row. A special Easter Village will be set up for children.

Volunteers will include actors Dick Van Dyke and Mr. T, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend EasterFest in Grand Hope Park downtown.

The family festival is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the park near L.A. Live and will include an Easter egg hunt, face-painting, games and food.

The event is sponsored by New City Church.

Tickets are $5 per person and $20 for families, organizers said. All proceeds will be donated to organizations on Skid Row helping homeless families.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com