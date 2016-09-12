Why was this man charged and convicted of murder?

Good morning. It is Monday, Sept. 12. There’s a “flasher” at the Beverly Center. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

State’s case

Raymond Lee Jennings spent 11 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. And he places blame for his incarceration at the feet of Lancaster mayor and attorney R. Rex Parris, who pushed for prosecution on behalf of the victim’s family. “If I could’ve got a meeting with President Bush to get this guy prosecuted, I would’ve,” Parris said in a recent interview with The Times. Los Angeles Times

Medical oversight

The California Medical Board’s accusations against an Orange County doctor who is a hero in the anti-vaccination movement are sparking a new battle in the long debate about childhood vaccinations. Some experts see the move to pull Dr. Robert Sears’ license as a sign that the state is scrutinizing how doctors exempt children from having the immunizations. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

School rivalry: Two high schools -- Cathedral and Loyola -- vie for the distinction of having the best view of downtown L.A. It’s a rivalry that goes beyond football. Los Angeles Times

Food revolution: Inside the gentrification of Grand Central Market. “The market’s updated stalls tend to offer exactly the product their predecessors sold, only bougier, the replacement aimed at a clientele more concerned with aesthetics than efficiency.” Los Angeles Magazine

All the lonely people: For $7 a mile, Chuck McCarthy will take you on a walk. Seriously. Curbed LA

David and Goliath: When it came to killing a massive development on the Southern California coast, they proved you can fight City Hall. Los Angeles Times

Warm reception: Much of Hollywood is in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival. It was there that “Birth of a Nation” received a standing ovation Friday night. The screening comes after weeks of coverage about filmmaker Nate Parker and controversy over his college rape trial. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Trip canceled: Democratic president nominee Hillary Clinton called off a California trip that was planned for Monday and Tuesday after her doctor announced she had pneumonia. Clinton had been scheduled to attend fundraisers and tape an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Los Angeles Times

Feminist scholar: How L.A. attorney Susan Estrich became the unlikely defender of Roger Ailes. New York Times

Campaign finance: Money has flooded the campaign to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Lois Capps in Santa Barbara. Groups spent $1.5 million here in the primary, and now the two candidates who benefitted the most from outside spending are on the November ballot. “There is a great deal at stake. This is not a foregone-conclusion Democratic district. And we have to win that district,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Los Angeles Times

Illegal donations: Wealthy Mexican businessman Jose Susumo Azano Matsura was convicted of making illegal donations to candidates in San Diego’s 2012 mayoral race. The case focused on $500,000 Azano gave to Republican Dist. Atty. Bonnie Dumanis and Democratic Rep. Bob Filner. Los Angeles Times

Priced out: Real estate prices are forcing artists out of San Jose. “People need a space to present their work. They need a space to rehearse. And they need spaces also to connect with each other and network,” said Kerry Adams-Hapner, San Jose’s director of cultural affairs. KQED

CRIME AND COURTS

Sept. 11: Looking at the links between San Diego, Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 hijackers. San Diego Union-Tribune

Body found: The body of a 27-year-old dancer was discovered Saturday in Azusa Canyon. Rakheem Reyes was found five days after he went missing. Philip Von Wade, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held on $1 million bail. Los Angeles Times