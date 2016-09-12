Why was this man charged and convicted of murder?

Good morning. It is Monday, Sept. 12. There’s a “flasher” at the Beverly Center. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:
TOP STORIES
State’s case
Raymond Lee Jennings spent 11 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. And he places blame for his incarceration at the feet of Lancaster mayor and attorney R. Rex Parris, who pushed for prosecution on behalf of the victim’s family. “If I could’ve got a meeting with President Bush to get this guy prosecuted, I would’ve,” Parris said in a recent interview with The Times. Los Angeles Times
Medical oversight
The California Medical Board’s accusations against an Orange County doctor who is a hero in the anti-vaccination movement are sparking a new battle in the long debate about childhood vaccinations. Some experts see the move to pull Dr. Robert Sears’ license as a sign that the state is scrutinizing how doctors exempt children from having the immunizations. Los Angeles Times
L.A. AT LARGE
School rivalry: Two high schools -- Cathedral and Loyola -- vie for the distinction of having the best view of downtown L.A. It’s a rivalry that goes beyond football. Los Angeles Times
Food revolution: Inside the gentrification of Grand Central Market. “The market’s updated stalls tend to offer exactly the product their predecessors sold, only bougier, the replacement aimed at a clientele more concerned with aesthetics than efficiency.” Los Angeles Magazine
All the lonely people: For $7 a mile, Chuck McCarthy will take you on a walk. Seriously. Curbed LA
David and Goliath: When it came to killing a massive development on the Southern California coast, they proved you can fight City Hall. Los Angeles Times
Warm reception: Much of Hollywood is in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival. It was there that “Birth of a Nation” received a standing ovation Friday night. The screening comes after weeks of coverage about filmmaker Nate Parker and controversy over his college rape trial. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Trip canceled: Democratic president nominee Hillary Clinton called off a California trip that was planned for Monday and Tuesday after her doctor announced she had pneumonia. Clinton had been scheduled to attend fundraisers and tape an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Los Angeles Times
Feminist scholar: How L.A. attorney Susan Estrich became the unlikely defender of Roger Ailes. New York Times
Campaign finance: Money has flooded the campaign to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Lois Capps in Santa Barbara. Groups spent $1.5 million here in the primary, and now the two candidates who benefitted the most from outside spending are on the November ballot. “There is a great deal at stake. This is not a foregone-conclusion Democratic district. And we have to win that district,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Los Angeles Times
Illegal donations: Wealthy Mexican businessman Jose Susumo Azano Matsura was convicted of making illegal donations to candidates in San Diego’s 2012 mayoral race. The case focused on $500,000 Azano gave to Republican Dist. Atty. Bonnie Dumanis and Democratic Rep. Bob Filner. Los Angeles Times
Priced out: Real estate prices are forcing artists out of San Jose. “People need a space to present their work. They need a space to rehearse. And they need spaces also to connect with each other and network,” said Kerry Adams-Hapner, San Jose’s director of cultural affairs. KQED
CRIME AND COURTS
Sept. 11: Looking at the links between San Diego, Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 hijackers. San Diego Union-Tribune
Body found: The body of a 27-year-old dancer was discovered Saturday in Azusa Canyon. Rakheem Reyes was found five days after he went missing. Philip Von Wade, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held on $1 million bail. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA FOOD
Second act: How to revive the fortunes of the three aging suburban pioneers of Mexican dining -- El Torito, Chevys and Acapulcos. Orange County Register
Thai one on: Jonathan Gold tries to get the owner of Jitlada to give out the recipe for her famous spicy Thai burger. Los Angeles Times
Clear your schedule: It’s a taco crawl through L.A. Lucky Peach
DROUGHT AND CLIMATE
Safe drinking water: There’s a state law that’s allowing oil and gas companies to inject waste into California’s underground aquifers. “As droughts have worsened and aquifers have become more cherished, the implications of aquifer exemptions have become more serious, even as regulators have continued to issue these legal loopholes.” Pacific Standard
Hanging around: Hummingbirds are taking over San Jose. Mercury News
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Just say no: Google’s Jigsaw unit is working on technology to target aspiring ISIS recruits and dissuade them from joining the terror group. “The Redirect Method is at its heart a targeted advertising campaign: Let’s take these individuals who are vulnerable to ISIS’ recruitment messaging and instead show them information that refutes it,” said Yasmin Green, Jigsaw’s head of research and development. Wired
New in town: Paul Crewes is the new artistic director at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Los Angeles Times
Swim ends: Endurance swimmer Kim Chambers called off her swim from Sacramento to Tiburon. The reason? High winds. Sacramento Bee
Powerful advocate: Transgender activist and actress Alexis Arquette died Sunday at the age of 47. Arquette was from a family of famous actors -- Patricia, Rosanna, David and Richmond. The cause of death was unknown. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Francisco will have low clouds and a high of 63 degrees. Sacramento will have a high of 76. It will be mostly sunny and 82 in Riverside. San Diego will have a high of 73. There will be low clouds and a high of 74 in Los Angeles.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for notable Californians:
Former Rep. Henry Waxman (Sept. 12, 1939), L.A. City Councilman Bob Blumenfield (Sept. 13, 1967). Jerome Horton of the Board of Equalization (Sept. 14, 1956), actress Aisha Tyler (Sept. 18, 1970).
