Will Venice become its own city?

It is Thursday, Sept. 15. Judges are starting to move into the new federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. You can't miss it — the building looks like a floating cube.

TOP STORIES

Venice has morphed from a counter-culture stronghold to an affluent hot spot. Some living in the beachside community feel so disconnected from Los Angeles that they want to explore secession, and while that’s unlikely to be successful, it has prompted a discussion of the future of the neighborhood. “There’s a great pride of living here, and I think people believe the services are lacking — whether it’s repaving or public safety,” said Nick Antonicello, chairman of the ad-hoc neighborhood council committee on cityhood. Los Angeles Times

Life after Scientology: Ronald Miscavige Sr. thought he would live a quiet life in Wisconsin after leaving the Church of Scientology in 2012. But a year later, police told him two private investigators had been following him at the request of his son David Miscavige, the leader of the church. “I don’t know if you’ve ever hit your thumb with a hammer, but when it happens you go numb: It takes a little while for the pain to set in,” Miscavige said. Los Angeles Times

Federal investigation:The Justice Department is investigating Wells Fargo & Co.’s improper sales tactics, with sources saying that could result in criminal charges. The San Francisco bank agreed to pay $185 million to settle investigations by Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer and federal regulators. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Game day: The owner of the Los Angeles Rams will pay for the LAPD manpower needed to patrol NFL games. The original deal struck with the city called for the team to foot the bill for security inside the Coliseum while the city paid for its officers outside the stadium. Los Angeles Times

Olympic vision: LA 2024 released a new video promoting Los Angeles as the potential home of the 2024 Summer Olympics. YouTube

On the farm: Musician and animal rights activist Moby leads a tour of an animal sanctuary in Acton. LA Weekly

No biggie: The architect of the Wilshire Grand building says he didn’t set out to build L.A.’s tallest skyscraper, and that the record isn’t that big a deal. Real Deal

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Voting bloc: How big a boom will the Latino vote be for Democrats in November? There is debate about the impact, with some noting it wasn’t that long ago that Latinos were not a lock for Democrats, even in California. New York Times

Short-term rentals: Airbnb and its hometown of San Francisco are fighting again. Airbnb is suing the city over an ordinance that would make the $30-billion company liable for arranging stays in homes where owners have ignored registration requirements. Before October’s court hearing, the fight is being played out through ads and billboards. San Francisco Chronicle

Like a tourist: While in town this week, former President Bill Clinton stopped by an overpriced coffee shop and posed for the paparazzi. What an L.A. cliché! Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Inmate No. 1027820: What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson. Los Angeles Times

Guard charged: A prison guard at a federal facility in Victorville is accused of kicking an inmate in the head and then falsifying records to cover up the attack. Cynthia Flores, 34, faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted. Los Angeles Times

Assaults reported: Students at UC Berkeley are on high alert after reports of three sexual assaults at a Saturday night concert at the Greek Theatre. “This is extremely unusual and out of the norm,” said Capt. Alex Yao of the UC Berkeley Police Department. SFGate