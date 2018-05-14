Mother denies abuse after her 10 children are taken into protective custody

A mother is denying abusing her 10 children, after police said they were rescued from what they describe as "horrible living conditions" in a Fairfield, Calif., home.
The investigation began with a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Court on March 31, according to Fairfield police. The officers found the missing 12-year-old and returned to the child's home.
Once there, the officers conducted a search "due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child's siblings," police said. During the search, nine more children were found, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old.
They were "living in squalor and unsafe conditions," authorities said.
Ina Rogers, the children's mother, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of child neglect. The 10 children were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare services.
In an interview with news outlets, 30-year-old Rogers said she felt "this whole situation was exploded" after she called police to help find her son.
"The conditions they saw in my home was me tearing up my house because my son was missing," she said.
Police said an investigation "revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children." As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the children's father.
On Friday, at 8:30 a.m., detectives responded to the residence and arrested Jonathan Allen, 29. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.
"The Fairfield Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our greatest asset and future, the children of our community," police said.
