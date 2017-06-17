Father's Day procrastinators: Here are some last-minute options in L.A.

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and for those who don’t have plans yet — don’t worry, L.A. has you covered. Spots around the city are offering drinks, bites and kid-friendly activities for the big day.

Drink with Dad

L.A. Beer Week starts this weekend, and there are plenty of Father’s Day events to kick off the celebrations.

Beer Week and Father's Day? What a coincidence. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Angel City Brewery Food Truck and Music Fest: The Arts District brewery will host its third annual Father’s Day event during normal bar hours, from noon to 8 p.m. The bar has live music, games and a bevy of food trucks.

Boomtown’s Father’s Day Carnival: Dads can drink beer at this downtown brewery while the little ones tire themselves out in the bounce house or play games close by.

If culture’s more your jam

Visit the California African American Museum: A free Father’s Day event in Exposition Park will feature live music, exhibition access and some workshops, including a “gizmo lab” and a kite-making session. RSVP here.

Watch chalk artists in action: OK, so this isn’t specifically for Father’s Day, but there are plenty of family activities at the free Pasadena Chalk Festival, which lasts all weekend at Paseo Colorado. Hundreds of chalk artists from around the world cover the space with their creations, and there’s a “Children’s Chalkland” where kids can make Father’s Day cards and get their faces painted. A classic-car show is also part of the event.

Do you like playing with sidewalk chalk? Watch this video to see the amazing art created at the 2016 Pasadena Chalk Festival.

Hang out in cool cars: The Petersen Museum offers a free kid’s ticket with each adult ticket purchased on Father’s Day, plus photo ops in classic cars.

Laugh a little: UnCabaret hosts a weekly comedy show at the vegan restaurant Au Lac, in downtown L.A., and they’re teasing a “special musical guest” for Father’s Day.

