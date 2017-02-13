Fire inside Disneyland parking structure prompts evacuations

Multiple cars at a Disneyland parking structure caught fire Monday night, prompting some evacuations, authorities said.
The fire was reported just before 4:40 p.m. at the Mickey and Friends parking structure, a large, multilevel garage near the northwest corner of Disneyland Park, according Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.
By 5:35 p.m., the fire was extinguished, and authorities said five to seven people were undergoing treatment for smoke inhalation.
Photos shared on social media showed clouds of smoke billowing out of the parking structure.
It’s unknown what sparked the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
