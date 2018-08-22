What evacuaees took when they escaped the fires, and what they left behind

“We had no notice. We woke up to smoke coming in through open windows. We left pictures, passports, our insurance policy, cash we had in the house. I thought about pictures and even went to the closet where they were kept on a high shelf, but I realized it would take several trips. We were breathing in putrid-smelling smoke, so I just left without them. I regret not taking what I could carry. I wish I had taken even a few clothes and toiletries because it is very weird to lose everything. Where do you start?” — Susan Keehn.