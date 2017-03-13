Tower of black smoke plumes from blaze raging in Santa Fe Springs neighborhood

A massive blaze erupted after a traffic collision Monday, sending a column of black smoke into a Santa Fe Springs neighborhood.

The fire started just after 1:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Los Nietos Road, said Sgt. Dominic Iraldo of the Whittier Police Department.

Few details were available about the blaze, which started after a vehicle crashed into fire hydrant, he said. The force of the crash sheared the hydrant and toppled several power poles, igniting the blaze.

It is unclear how many buildings were burned.

Police were evacuating neighboring buildings as firefighters tackled the flames, Iraldo said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: @VeronicaRochaLA