California

Sharp fire blackens acres and spurs evacuations in Simi Valley

Smoke billows into a blue sky. In the foreground, cars drive on a suburban street.
The Sharp Fire burns in Simi Valley on Wednesday afternoon near where Sharp and Ditch roads meet.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A brush fire that broke out in northern Simi Valley on Wednesday afternoon was threatening homes amid a sweltering heat wave that was expected to stretch on for several more days.

About 200 firefighters were battling the Sharp fire, which was reported at 1:47 p.m. in the hills off of Sharp Road near Ditch Road, said Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor heat-related injuries, he said.

The fire, mapped at just over 75 acres, was spreading at a moderate rate as it burned through grass and medium to light brush, he said.

Homes along Ditch Road were ordered to evacuate, and a temporary evacuation point was established at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center.

Residents were advised to check VC Emergency.com for the latest evacuation information.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfire and forestry for the Los Angeles Times.

