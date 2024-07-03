Sharp fire blackens acres and spurs evacuations in Simi Valley

The Sharp Fire burns in Simi Valley on Wednesday afternoon near where Sharp and Ditch roads meet.

A brush fire that broke out in northern Simi Valley on Wednesday afternoon was threatening homes amid a sweltering heat wave that was expected to stretch on for several more days.

About 200 firefighters were battling the Sharp fire, which was reported at 1:47 p.m. in the hills off of Sharp Road near Ditch Road, said Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor heat-related injuries, he said.

The fire, mapped at just over 75 acres, was spreading at a moderate rate as it burned through grass and medium to light brush, he said.

Homes along Ditch Road were ordered to evacuate, and a temporary evacuation point was established at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center.

Residents were advised to check VC Emergency.com for the latest evacuation information.