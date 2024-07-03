Sharp fire blackens acres and spurs evacuations in Simi Valley
A brush fire that broke out in northern Simi Valley on Wednesday afternoon was threatening homes amid a sweltering heat wave that was expected to stretch on for several more days.
About 200 firefighters were battling the Sharp fire, which was reported at 1:47 p.m. in the hills off of Sharp Road near Ditch Road, said Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor heat-related injuries, he said.
The fire, mapped at just over 75 acres, was spreading at a moderate rate as it burned through grass and medium to light brush, he said.
Homes along Ditch Road were ordered to evacuate, and a temporary evacuation point was established at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center.
Residents were advised to check VC Emergency.com for the latest evacuation information.
As California braces for a heat wave expected to last through next week, several wildfires have ignited under critical fire conditions, forcing evacuations.
