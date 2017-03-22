Flash flood warning for Sand fire burn area as powerful storm moves into Antelope Valley

A powerful storm moving through the Antelope Valley on Wednesday triggered a flash flood warning for those living in the Sand fire burn area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning about 7:40 p.m. and urged residents to take immediate precautions because of possibly imminent flooding or debris flows.

The warning, which covered the more than 40,000 acres near Sand Canyon Road and Highway 14 that were charred last summer by the Sand fire, was expected to lift by 9:15 p.m.

Radar from the National Weather Service showed strong storm cells above Palmdale and Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a strong thunderstorm was occurring between Lake Piru and Canyon Country.

Witnesses reported flooded roadways across the Santa Clarita Valley as well as small hail, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno