67 arrested in crackdown on San Bernardino County gangs

San Bernardino County law enforcement agencies on Thursday announced the arrests of dozens of people in a sprawling, half-year investigation into two gangs centered in Fontana.

The criminal inquiry centered on the South Fontana gang as well as the Mexican Mafia prison gang, known as La Eme, according to the Fontana Police Department.

A total of 67 people were arrested during the probe, dubbed Operation Bad Blood.

Of those, 35 people were arrested Thursday as police also seized five firearms, ammunition and illicit drugs, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Authorities previously had arrested 32 people, some of whom were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking. Nearly 20 illegal weapons were also seized.

Police say the two gangs have been linked to a variety of crimes in the Inland Empire. The South Fontana gang is known to be affiliated with the Sureños, a gang in Southern California that has showed allegiance to the Mexican Mafia.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno