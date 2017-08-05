Fresno State professor won't be returning to classroom after 'Trump must hang' tweet

A history professor at Fresno State University who tweeted that President Trump “must hang” will not be returning to teach in the fall.

University President Joseph Castro said in a statement Friday that Lars Maischak, an American history instructor, wouldn't be teaching when classes resume.

But Castro said two of Maischak’s courses would be converted to an online format to fulfill a contractual obligation.

Castro said Maischak's contract expires in December.

Maischak had taken a voluntary leave of absence after apologizing for the tweet he wrote in April.

It said: “To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”

Far-right websites such as Breitbart News highlighted the tweet, sparking angry calls on social media for the professor to be fired.

