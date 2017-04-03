Teen baseball star beaten into coma; police suspect gang initiation

Two men trying to earn their way into a San Pedro street gang may have been behind the vicious beating of a star high school baseball player last week, investigators said Monday.

The attack on Evan Jimenez, which left the 15-year-old San Pedro High School pitcher suffering from several facial fractures, was likely committed by assailants who were trying to become members of the Rancho San Pedro street gang, according Det. Sgt. Ricky Osburn of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lomita Station.

The attackers approached Jimenez in an alley near the 900 block of West 2nd Street in San Pedro shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and asked where he was from, Osburn said. When Jimenez told them he wasn’t in a gang, the attackers smashed him in the head with a Jack Daniels bottle and proceeded to pummel him when he hit the ground.

Jimenez suffered swelling of the brain and sustained several fractures to his face and jaw, according to Osburn, who said the teen has remained heavily sedated at Harbor UCLA Medical Center since the attack. While he has yet to regain consciousness, Jimenez has squeezed his mother’s hand several times while in the hospital, according to Osburn, who said the teen was not targeted.

“Wrong place, wrong time” Osburn said. ““He has no criminal history, we’ve had no contact with him. Just seems like a good, normal teenage kid.”

Osburn said the alley where the attack took place was scrawled with gang-related grafitti tags.

Jimenez pitches for the school’s junior varisty team, which had defeated Gardena High School earlier in the day, according to a description of events posted on a GoFundMe page meant to raise money for the teen’s hospital bills.

“A mothers worst nightmare has come true,” reads the description on the page.

The teen, who lives in the neighborhood where he was attacked, was walking a female friend home shortly before he was assaulted, Osburn said.

Osburn said the Lomita Station has received roughly 75 phone calls offering tips and information about the beating, which outraged the community.

That’s the only way we’re going to solve it, from the citizens,” he said.

