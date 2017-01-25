Man arrested in deadly shooting of Los Feliz gas station clerk

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Los Feliz gas station attendant during a robbery, police said Wednesday.

Kayshon Moody was taken into custody Friday and was being held without bail in county jail pending arraignment Feb. 21, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moody has been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the Jan. 17 slaying at the Chevron gas station at Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard.

The victim, identified as MD Rahman, 34, was a native of Bangladesh who worked the overnight shift to earn money for his family, according to co-workers. He also was studying for a master’s degree in business.

Police have said the gunman entered the gas station about 3:30 a.m. and purchased an item. After waiting for another customer to leave, the robber returned to the counter, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar.

“The clerk was cooperating when the man shot him,” Aguilar said. The coroner’s office said Rahman suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The gunman then reached over the counter, snatched the entire cash drawer and fled, Aguilar said.

The man fled in a light-colored car. Rahman was able to call 911. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Co-worker Carlos Francisco said Rahman had only recently started working at the gas station.

“I am sure scenarios like these happen, but I am heartbroken," Francisco said. "He was a dreamer. Work by night, study by day to make himself better."

Times staff writers Richard Winton and Brittny Mejia contributed to this report.

