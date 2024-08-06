Man shot to death in apparent botched robbery in Norwalk

A man was shot to death in Norwalk on Tuesday morning in an apparent botched robbery attempt.

A man was shot to death in Norwalk on Tuesday morning in an apparent botched robbery attempt, according to authorities and local media reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was investigating the incident, which happened at 8:54 a.m. in the 10900 block of Firestone Boulevard. In a statement, authorities said the wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, but KTLA-TV reported the deceased was one of three people who attempted to hold up a tobacco shop.

The man was shot in the chest by the store owner, according to the news outlet, and was later found by deputies in an adjacent alleyway.

The two other would-be robbers fled on foot, the station reported.