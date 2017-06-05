Grandmother sought in stabbing death of 6-month-old granddaughter

A grandmother is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of her 6-month-old granddaughter and critically wounding her daughter and grandchild Monday in Colton, police said.

Colton police Cpl. Raymond Mendez said the 43-year-old grandmother, Nicole Darrington Clark, is armed and dangerous. He warned: “Don’t approach her.”

The stabbing attack occurred just after 9 a.m. inside the family’s apartment in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, he said.

The victim told authorities that her mother had stabbed her and the grandchildren, Mendez said.

Colton Police Department Nicole Darrington Clark is being sought by the Colton Police Department in connection with a stabbing attack. Nicole Darrington Clark is being sought by the Colton Police Department in connection with a stabbing attack. (Colton Police Department)

When officers arrived, they found the youngest grandchild dead, he said. Darrington Clark’s daughter and second granddaughter were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Darrington Clark left before police arrived.

“We don’t know what triggered this event,” Mendez said. “We don’t have a motive.”

Authorities believe Darrington Clark is driving a black, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a license plate No. 7TQL009.

Anyone with details about Darrington Clark’s whereabouts is urged to call the Colton Police Department at (909) 370-5000 or 911.

