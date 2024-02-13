Boy killed and grandmother injured in Gardena hit-and-run accident

A 5-year-old boy was killed and his grandmother was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Gardena.

The boy, identified as Patrick Chacon of Gardena, and his grandmother were walking in the crosswalk at Marine and Budlong avenues at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by a car. The driver fled the scene, according to police.

“Upon arrival, officers found two pedestrians on the roadway,” police said in a statement.

Patrick died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said. His grandmother was hospitalized.

Advertisement

California Prosecution rests in Grossman hit-and-run murder case. Judge declines to dismiss charges A former CHP officer who handled hundreds of deadly crashes acknowledged that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who oversaw Grossman’s crash scene made several mistakes, including taking incorrect measurements and letting car parts be tossed away.

Mourners created a memorial at the intersection to commemorate Patrick.

Earlier in the day, another pedestrian had been killed in Gardena just under two miles away.

A female driver hit and killed the pedestrian at 4 a.m. at Vermont Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard, according to police. The driver stayed on the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.