Following rave deaths, Hard Day of the Dead won't be held this year

Hard, a subsidiary of concert giant Live Nation, will not hold its Halloween-themed festival this year, a decision announced after the deaths of three young adults who attended the Hard Summer rave in San Bernardino County.

It is the first time since its inception in 2008 that Hard will not hold a Halloween-themed music festival. The event has been named Hard Day of the Dead since 2012, and previously called Hard Haunted Mansion.

A spokeswoman for Hard declined to address whether the three deaths were a factor in not holding the event.

“The show was never canceled — technically, Hard Day of the Dead 2016 was never even announced,” Alexandra Greenberg, a spokeswoman for Hard, said in an email.

Greenberg said Hard decided earlier this year it “would have been too much of a strain” on the company’s resources to hold Hard Summer and Hard Day of the Dead at two new locations.

But Hard was able to hold Hard Summer and Hard Day of the Dead at two new locations in 2014 — the summer event at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area and the fall event at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds.

When asked to clarify why Hard wasn’t able to do the same planning for two different venues this year, Greenberg declined to comment further.

She also did not elaborate on when, exactly, the decision was made to not hold the event.

Hard held both its summer rave and its Day of the Dead festival last year at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in Pomona, also known as the Fairplex.

But in March, the Fairplex said it had no plans to hold raves at the county-owned venue this year. The Fairplex’s operator, the nonprofit Los Angeles County Fair Assn., had come under increasing scrutiny over hosting raves after two college students died of overdoses after being taken to hospitals from Hard Summer in 2015.

At the end of April, Hard announced it would hold its Hard Summer event at the Auto Club Speedway, located in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County near Fontana, on the last weekend of July. Three attendees were taken from that event to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. The coroner has not yet released causes of death.

News that Hard Day of the Dead would not proceed this year was first reported on electronic dance music websites on Friday.

